First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.73%

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) stock priced at $6.10, up 1.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.3499 and dropped to $6.08 before settling in for the closing price of $6.03. AG’s price has ranged from $5.85 to $14.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1200.00%. With a float of $267.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.58 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.45, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -9.84.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 2.38%, while institutional ownership is 35.75%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.31 while generating a return on equity of -8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1200.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Majestic Silver Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.77 million. That was better than the volume of 6.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.97. However, in the short run, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.27. Second resistance stands at $6.45. The third major resistance level sits at $6.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.91. The third support level lies at $5.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.66 billion, the company has a total of 274,370K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 624,220 K while annual income is -114,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 148,190 K while its latest quarter income was -16,820 K.