Foot Locker Inc. (FL) average volume reaches $2.09M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On March 13, 2023, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) opened at $41.86, lower -6.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.08 and dropped to $39.95 before settling in for the closing price of $42.88. Price fluctuations for FL have ranged from $23.85 to $47.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 179.90% at the time writing. With a float of $91.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16555 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.18, operating margin of +11.52, and the pretax margin is +13.84.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Foot Locker Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 1,149,930. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 25,554 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 28,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s VP, Treasurer sold 2,000 for $45.07, making the entire transaction worth $90,140. This insider now owns 21,221 shares in total.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.11) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +9.97 while generating a return on equity of 29.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Foot Locker Inc. (FL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

Looking closely at Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Foot Locker Inc.’s (FL) raw stochastic average was set at 58.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.95. However, in the short run, Foot Locker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.42. Second resistance stands at $42.81. The third major resistance level sits at $43.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.16.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Key Stats

There are currently 93,320K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,958 M according to its annual income of 893,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,173 M and its income totaled 96,000 K.