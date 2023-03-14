Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) with a beta value of 1.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) stock priced at $3.50, down -9.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.52 and dropped to $3.18 before settling in for the closing price of $3.53. GLT’s price has ranged from $2.08 to $13.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 13.30%. With a float of $43.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3250 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.45, operating margin of +1.53, and the pretax margin is -13.71.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. The insider ownership of Glatfelter Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 31,001. In this transaction Vice Pres, Finance and CAO of this company bought 8,800 shares at a rate of $3.52, taking the stock ownership to the 90,023 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s SVP, IGSC and IT bought 277,000 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,030,994. This insider now owns 316,568 shares in total.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -13.02 while generating a return on equity of -45.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.20% during the next five years compared to -14.62% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Glatfelter Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.33

Technical Analysis of Glatfelter Corporation (GLT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.49 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Glatfelter Corporation’s (GLT) raw stochastic average was set at 38.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.43 in the near term. At $3.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.75.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 158.19 million, the company has a total of 44,827K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,491 M while annual income is -194,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 373,900 K while its latest quarter income was -34,330 K.