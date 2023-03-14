Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) plunged -3.53 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On March 13, 2023, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) opened at $4.75, lower -3.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.80 and dropped to $4.6101 before settling in for the closing price of $4.82. Price fluctuations for TV have ranged from $4.47 to $11.90 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 578.90% at the time writing. With a float of $559.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $564.91 million.

In an organization with 37463 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.38, operating margin of +6.93, and the pretax margin is -6.37.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -16.91 while generating a return on equity of -12.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 578.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.73 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 8.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.33. However, in the short run, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.76. Second resistance stands at $4.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.38.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

There are currently 564,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,754 M according to its annual income of 2,145 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 972,280 K and its income totaled -698,750 K.