Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) posted a 10.90% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On March 13, 2023, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) opened at $3.52, higher 9.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.67 and dropped to $3.39 before settling in for the closing price of $3.16. Price fluctuations for HMY have ranged from $1.93 to $5.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 17.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -120.80% at the time writing. With a float of $434.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $616.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37609 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Looking closely at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY), its last 5-days average volume was 5.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 57.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.17. However, in the short run, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.62. Second resistance stands at $3.79. The third major resistance level sits at $3.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.06.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

There are currently 618,072K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,806 M according to its annual income of -69,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,998 M and its income totaled 77,857 K.