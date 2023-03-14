Search
Steve Mayer
HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -10.42%

On March 13, 2023, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) opened at $47.72, lower -5.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.325 and dropped to $46.385 before settling in for the closing price of $49.27. Price fluctuations for DINO have ranged from $34.17 to $66.19 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 21.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 321.50% at the time writing. With a float of $154.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5223 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.82, operating margin of +10.84, and the pretax margin is +10.30.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HF Sinclair Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 2,553,113. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $51.06, taking the stock ownership to the 182,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 4,180 for $50.64, making the entire transaction worth $211,675. This insider now owns 57,101 shares in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.21) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 38.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 321.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.80% during the next five years compared to 38.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

The latest stats from [HF Sinclair Corporation, DINO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.35 million was superior to 2.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.07. The third major resistance level sits at $49.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.19. The third support level lies at $43.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Key Stats

There are currently 196,186K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,205 M according to its annual income of 2,923 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,985 M and its income totaled 587,030 K.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 46,298 M

Sana Meer -
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $76.81, plunging -3.61% from the previous...
Read more

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is expecting -6.85% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
March 13, 2023, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) trading session started at the price of $58.30, that was -4.42% drop from the session before....
Read more

PGY (Pagaya Technologies Ltd.) dropped -7.01 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) stock priced at $0.96, down -7.01% from the previous...
Read more

