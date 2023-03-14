HP Inc. (HPQ) is expecting -4.00% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.11, plunging -0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.595 and dropped to $26.93 before settling in for the closing price of $27.45. Within the past 52 weeks, HPQ’s price has moved between $24.08 and $41.47.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.80%. With a float of $970.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $989.00 million.

The firm has a total of 58000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.24, operating margin of +7.21, and the pretax margin is +7.15.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HP Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 220,441. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,380 shares at a rate of $29.87, taking the stock ownership to the 22,648 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,380 for $29.04, making the entire transaction worth $214,315. This insider now owns 19,936 shares in total.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.61% during the next five years compared to 15.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

HP Inc. (HPQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HP Inc., HPQ], we can find that recorded value of 6.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, HP Inc.’s (HPQ) raw stochastic average was set at 36.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.95. The third major resistance level sits at $28.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.32.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.36 billion based on 985,328K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 62,983 M and income totals 3,203 M. The company made 13,828 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 487,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.