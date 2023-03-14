Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 10,664 M

March 13, 2023, Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) trading session started at the price of $48.22, that was -3.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.65 and dropped to $47.80 before settling in for the closing price of $50.14. A 52-week range for IMO has been $39.95 – $58.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.80%. With a float of $132.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $602.10 million.

In an organization with 5300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.80, operating margin of +16.26, and the pretax margin is +16.57.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Imperial Oil Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Imperial Oil Limited is 69.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.92) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +12.82 while generating a return on equity of 33.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.86% during the next five years compared to 36.86% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.23, a number that is poised to hit 2.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.47 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Oil Limited’s (IMO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.53. However, in the short run, Imperial Oil Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.49. Second resistance stands at $50.49. The third major resistance level sits at $51.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.79.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Key Stats

There are 584,153K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.65 billion. As of now, sales total 45,898 M while income totals 5,646 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,664 M while its last quarter net income were 1,277 M.