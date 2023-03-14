Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -18.17% last month.

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) stock priced at $68.38, down -6.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.68 and dropped to $65.03 before settling in for the closing price of $70.59. INDB’s price has ranged from $67.61 to $91.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 18.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 64.00%. With a float of $44.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.63 million.

In an organization with 1739 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Independent Bank Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 93,360. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $77.80, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Director sold 858 for $87.86, making the entire transaction worth $75,387. This insider now owns 12,647 shares in total.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.69 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.94 while generating a return on equity of 8.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.50% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Independent Bank Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Independent Bank Corp.’s (INDB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.67. However, in the short run, Independent Bank Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.74. Second resistance stands at $71.53. The third major resistance level sits at $73.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.23. The third support level lies at $59.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.00 billion, the company has a total of 45,065K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 757,510 K while annual income is 263,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 216,430 K while its latest quarter income was 77,040 K.