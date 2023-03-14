Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 106,340 K

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $3.42, down -3.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.43 and dropped to $3.155 before settling in for the closing price of $3.50. Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has traded in a range of $3.05-$23.08.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 19.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -289.90%. With a float of $64.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.31 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +29.06, and the pretax margin is -75.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 10,221. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.41, taking the stock ownership to the 3,500 shares.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.56) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -58.44 while generating a return on equity of -24.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -289.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -37.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.54 million. That was better than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) raw stochastic average was set at 14.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.00. However, in the short run, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.50. Second resistance stands at $3.60. The third major resistance level sits at $3.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.94.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 235.64 million has total of 65,566K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 388,150 K in contrast with the sum of -226,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 106,340 K and last quarter income was -31,040 K.