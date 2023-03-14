Search
Sana Meer
Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.68 million

Analyst Insights

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $4.71, down -5.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.12 and dropped to $4.51 before settling in for the closing price of $4.96. Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has traded in a range of $3.64-$27.22.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 86.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.60%. With a float of $19.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2099 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.07, operating margin of +0.53, and the pretax margin is -64.36.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Inotiv Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 34,950. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $6.99, taking the stock ownership to the 63,795 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 2,123 for $5.82, making the entire transaction worth $12,366. This insider now owns 74,051 shares in total.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$9.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by -$9.17. This company achieved a net margin of -61.54 while generating a return on equity of -144.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Inotiv Inc.’s (NOTV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.33, a number that is poised to hit -1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)

Looking closely at Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Inotiv Inc.’s (NOTV) raw stochastic average was set at 5.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.12. However, in the short run, Inotiv Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.04. Second resistance stands at $5.38. The third major resistance level sits at $5.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.82.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 130.10 million has total of 25,631K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 547,660 K in contrast with the sum of -337,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 122,750 K and last quarter income was -87,320 K.

