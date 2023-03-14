Investors finally get a glimpse of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) volume hitting the figure of 1.1 million.

On March 13, 2023, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) opened at $0.1305, higher 5.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1418 and dropped to $0.1257 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for ADMP have ranged from $0.12 to $0.68 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -19.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.10% at the time writing. With a float of $148.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -211.14, operating margin of -1451.97, and the pretax margin is -1566.53.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 7,117. In this transaction SVP and Chief Business Officer of this company sold 11,859 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 233,906 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s President & CEO sold 10,490 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $6,287. This insider now owns 285,867 shares in total.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1566.56 while generating a return on equity of -235.53.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

The latest stats from [Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, ADMP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.48 million was superior to 1.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2089, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2752. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1446. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1513. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1607. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1285, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1191. The third support level lies at $0.1124 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Key Stats

There are currently 149,983K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,210 K according to its annual income of -45,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,510 K and its income totaled -4,400 K.