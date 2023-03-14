Investors finally get a glimpse of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) volume hitting the figure of 0.75 million.

On March 13, 2023, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) opened at $5.30, higher 4.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.99 and dropped to $5.20 before settling in for the closing price of $5.39. Price fluctuations for ALXO have ranged from $5.09 to $20.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.90% at the time writing. With a float of $30.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 55 employees.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 35,779. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,232 shares at a rate of $11.07, taking the stock ownership to the 539,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,617 for $11.07, making the entire transaction worth $17,901. This insider now owns 270,253 shares in total.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.77) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s (ALXO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.01 in the near term. At $6.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.82. The third support level lies at $4.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Key Stats

There are currently 40,755K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 249.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -83,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -30,709 K.