Investors finally get a glimpse of Cingulate Inc. (CING) volume hitting the figure of 0.83 million.

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) stock priced at $1.55, down -28.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.85. CING’s price has ranged from $0.66 to $2.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -695.20%. With a float of $7.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cingulate Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 10,166. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 41,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 13,267 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $13,400. This insider now owns 31,500 shares in total.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -142.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -695.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cingulate Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cingulate Inc. (CING)

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Cingulate Inc.’s (CING) raw stochastic average was set at 51.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 253.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1411, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2249. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4967 in the near term. At $1.6733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0733. The third support level lies at $0.8967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.92 million, the company has a total of 11,309K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -20,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,605 K.