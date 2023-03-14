Investors finally get a glimpse of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) volume hitting the figure of 0.68 million.

On March 13, 2023, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) opened at $1.71, lower -4.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.72 and dropped to $1.57 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. Price fluctuations for CYXT have ranged from $1.53 to $15.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -161.80% at the time writing. With a float of $133.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.12 million.

In an organization with 745 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.66, operating margin of -5.37, and the pretax margin is -43.44.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 650,810. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 55,294 shares at a rate of $11.77, taking the stock ownership to the 194,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,304 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $227,208. This insider now owns 54,258 shares in total.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -36.65 while generating a return on equity of -54.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -161.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4031, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.8391. However, in the short run, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7233. Second resistance stands at $1.7967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4967. The third support level lies at $1.4233 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Key Stats

There are currently 179,618K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 314.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 703,700 K according to its annual income of -257,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 186,600 K and its income totaled -55,900 K.