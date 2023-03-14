Investors finally get a glimpse of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) volume hitting the figure of 1.37 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.89, plunging -4.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.31 and dropped to $10.66 before settling in for the closing price of $11.28. Within the past 52 weeks, DO’s price has moved between $5.17 and $13.30.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -10.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 95.20%. With a float of $100.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.18 million.

In an organization with 2100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 122,516. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.25, taking the stock ownership to the 25,309 shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.35) by $0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.14 million. That was better than the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 50.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.80. However, in the short run, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.17. Second resistance stands at $11.57. The third major resistance level sits at $11.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.27. The third support level lies at $9.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.14 billion based on 101,320K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 841,280 K and income totals -103,210 K. The company made 223,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.