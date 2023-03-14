Investors finally get a glimpse of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) volume hitting the figure of 3.18 million.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $11.00, down -8.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.73 and dropped to $10.24 before settling in for the closing price of $11.56. Over the past 52 weeks, HOPE has traded in a range of $11.09-$17.10.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 4.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.10%. With a float of $113.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1549 employees.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Hope Bancorp Inc. is 4.92%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 106,725. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $14.23, taking the stock ownership to the 17,601 shares.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +28.91 while generating a return on equity of 10.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hope Bancorp Inc.’s (HOPE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s (HOPE) raw stochastic average was set at 9.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.47 in the near term. At $12.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.36. The third support level lies at $8.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.28 billion has total of 119,498K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 767,510 K in contrast with the sum of 218,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 236,350 K and last quarter income was 51,700 K.