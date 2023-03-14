Investors finally get a glimpse of Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) volume hitting the figure of 1.05 million.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $50.92, plunging -9.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.555 and dropped to $47.22 before settling in for the closing price of $52.96. Within the past 52 weeks, IBTX’s price has moved between $49.55 and $78.94.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 16.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.90%. With a float of $35.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1547 employees.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Independent Bank Group Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 78.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 100,927. In this transaction EVP, President and COO of this company sold 1,350 shares at a rate of $74.76, taking the stock ownership to the 31,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director sold 8,939 for $74.13, making the entire transaction worth $662,647. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.28) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +27.52 while generating a return on equity of 7.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, Independent Bank Group Inc.’s (IBTX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.66 in the near term. At $53.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.60. The third support level lies at $41.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.95 billion based on 41,169K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 706,480 K and income totals 196,290 K. The company made 201,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.