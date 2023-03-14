Investors finally get a glimpse of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) volume hitting the figure of 4.64 million.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $13.76, down -0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.125 and dropped to $13.64 before settling in for the closing price of $13.88. Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has traded in a range of $12.54-$26.14.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 12.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 47.10%. With a float of $125.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.10 million.

In an organization with 58 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.25, operating margin of +7.10, and the pretax margin is -6.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 405,510. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 28,135 shares at a rate of $14.41, taking the stock ownership to the 1,068,102 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 14,865 for $14.93, making the entire transaction worth $221,994. This insider now owns 1,039,967 shares in total.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -6.27 while generating a return on equity of -2.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -22.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.05 million. That was better than the volume of 2.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) raw stochastic average was set at 26.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.68. However, in the short run, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.09. Second resistance stands at $14.35. The third major resistance level sits at $14.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.38. The third support level lies at $13.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.77 billion has total of 125,983K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,392 M in contrast with the sum of -87,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 319,610 K and last quarter income was -40,700 K.