Investors must take note of CareMax Inc.’s (CMAX) performance last week, which was -20.02%.

On March 13, 2023, CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) opened at $2.91, higher 8.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $2.90 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. Price fluctuations for CMAX have ranged from $2.77 to $9.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 89.50% at the time writing. With a float of $77.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1270 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.49, operating margin of -4.60, and the pretax margin is -9.08.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CareMax Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -5.99 while generating a return on equity of -6.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CareMax Inc. (CMAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CareMax Inc. (CMAX)

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, CareMax Inc.’s (CMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.54 in the near term. At $3.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.62. The third support level lies at $2.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Key Stats

There are currently 111,333K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 471.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 295,760 K according to its annual income of -6,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 157,670 K and its income totaled -22,050 K.