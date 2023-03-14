Investors must take note of CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) performance last week, which was -6.23%.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $56.07, down -3.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.58 and dropped to $54.89 before settling in for the closing price of $57.71. Over the past 52 weeks, CEIX has traded in a range of $28.64-$79.17.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 10.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62.50%. With a float of $34.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1860 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.89, operating margin of +35.81, and the pretax margin is +24.73.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. The insider ownership of CONSOL Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 128,680. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $64.34, taking the stock ownership to the 14,245 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 500 for $78.20, making the entire transaction worth $39,100. This insider now owns 473,020 shares in total.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.41) by $1.98. This company achieved a net margin of +20.32 while generating a return on equity of 50.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.05, a number that is poised to hit 5.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

The latest stats from [CONSOL Energy Inc., CEIX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was inferior to 0.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.96.

During the past 100 days, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.69. The third major resistance level sits at $59.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.31. The third support level lies at $51.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.94 billion has total of 34,747K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,102 M in contrast with the sum of 466,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 637,150 K and last quarter income was 193,020 K.