Investors must take note of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) performance last week, which was -11.92%.

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock priced at $0.655, down -4.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6732 and dropped to $0.611 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. SOLO’s price has ranged from $0.57 to $2.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.80%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.85 million.

In an organization with 216 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -308.71, operating margin of -2893.97, and the pretax margin is -1967.18.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 9.55%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1967.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 25.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8735, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1918. However, in the short run, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6738. Second resistance stands at $0.7046. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7360. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6116, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5802. The third support level lies at $0.5494 if the price breaches the second support level.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 77.54 million, the company has a total of 118,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,100 K while annual income is -41,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,440 K while its latest quarter income was -21,540 K.