Investors must take note of Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s (INSE) performance last week, which was -13.07%.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.715, plunging -7.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.715 and dropped to $12.60 before settling in for the closing price of $15.16. Within the past 52 weeks, INSE’s price has moved between $7.49 and $16.44.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.80%. With a float of $23.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.25 million.

In an organization with 1600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.23, operating margin of +0.48, and the pretax margin is -18.33.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Inspired Entertainment Inc. is 7.15%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 99,995. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,070 shares at a rate of $9.93, taking the stock ownership to the 10,070 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $9.91, making the entire transaction worth $99,100. This insider now owns 18,226 shares in total.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -17.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.27 million. That was better than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s (INSE) raw stochastic average was set at 67.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.66. However, in the short run, Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.96. Second resistance stands at $15.90. The third major resistance level sits at $17.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.67. The third support level lies at $10.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 367.17 million based on 25,867K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 208,900 K and income totals -36,700 K. The company made 74,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.