Investors must take note of OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s (OCFC) performance last week, which was -22.31%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $19.75, down -13.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.75 and dropped to $17.72 before settling in for the closing price of $20.94. Over the past 52 weeks, OCFC has traded in a range of $18.24-$24.93.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 18.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.20%. With a float of $57.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.59 million.

In an organization with 896 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of OceanFirst Financial Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 1,236,600. In this transaction Director of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $20.61, taking the stock ownership to the 52,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO bought 10,500 for $18.91, making the entire transaction worth $198,555. This insider now owns 20,508 shares in total.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +30.42 while generating a return on equity of 9.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s (OCFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s (OCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.23. However, in the short run, OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.31. Second resistance stands at $20.54. The third major resistance level sits at $21.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.48. The third support level lies at $15.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.11 billion has total of 59,199K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 490,270 K in contrast with the sum of 146,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 157,830 K and last quarter income was 53,270 K.