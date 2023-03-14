Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Investors must take note of OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s (OCFC) performance last week, which was -22.31%.

Markets

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $19.75, down -13.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.75 and dropped to $17.72 before settling in for the closing price of $20.94. Over the past 52 weeks, OCFC has traded in a range of $18.24-$24.93.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 18.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.20%. With a float of $57.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.59 million.

In an organization with 896 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of OceanFirst Financial Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 1,236,600. In this transaction Director of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $20.61, taking the stock ownership to the 52,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO bought 10,500 for $18.91, making the entire transaction worth $198,555. This insider now owns 20,508 shares in total.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +30.42 while generating a return on equity of 9.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s (OCFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s (OCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.23. However, in the short run, OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.31. Second resistance stands at $20.54. The third major resistance level sits at $21.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.48. The third support level lies at $15.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.11 billion has total of 59,199K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 490,270 K in contrast with the sum of 146,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 157,830 K and last quarter income was 53,270 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -15.03%

Steve Mayer -
Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.61, plunging -3.58% from the previous trading...
Read more

EURN (Euronav NV) dropped -4.38 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Shaun Noe -
March 13, 2023, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) trading session started at the price of $17.49, that was -4.38% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

3.70% volatility in Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
On March 13, 2023, Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) opened at $15.37, lower -5.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.