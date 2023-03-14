Investors must take note of Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) performance last week, which was -15.74%.

On March 13, 2023, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) opened at $0.6601, higher 5.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7343 and dropped to $0.6601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Price fluctuations for PBLA have ranged from $0.65 to $87.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -40.40% at the time writing. With a float of $5.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4 workers is very important to gauge.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$8.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$8.8) by $0.4. This company achieved a return on equity of -108.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -90.29, a number that is poised to hit -3.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -10.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

The latest stats from [Panbela Therapeutics Inc., PBLA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.99 million was inferior to 2.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 173.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9732, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.5584. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7470. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7777. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8212. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6728, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6293. The third support level lies at $0.5986 if the price breaches the second support level.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Key Stats

There are currently 793K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -10,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -4,402 K.