Investors must take note of Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) performance last week, which was -14.44%.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $62.75, down -1.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.68 and dropped to $61.90 before settling in for the closing price of $64.36. Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has traded in a range of $41.00-$176.96.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 57.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.90%. With a float of $173.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.02 million.

In an organization with 8156 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of -25.96, and the pretax margin is -32.50.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 10,000,103. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 158,081 shares at a rate of $63.26, taking the stock ownership to the 226,397 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director bought 3,995 for $62.72, making the entire transaction worth $250,558. This insider now owns 13,232 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -32.83 while generating a return on equity of -11.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.3 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.95.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 57.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.08. However, in the short run, Twilio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.29. Second resistance stands at $67.38. The third major resistance level sits at $69.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.82. The third support level lies at $57.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.67 billion has total of 187,275K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,826 M in contrast with the sum of -1,256 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,025 M and last quarter income was -229,420 K.