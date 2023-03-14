Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) last year’s performance of -96.43% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $1.10, down -6.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.14 and dropped to $1.0501 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has traded in a range of $1.14-$61.12.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 98.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 60.80%. With a float of $1.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52 employees.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 14.92%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 31, was worth 10. In this transaction Chief of Staff, CCO & GC of this company bought 317 shares at a rate of $0.03, taking the stock ownership to the 6,983 shares.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$9 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$5.62) by -$3.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -58.95, a number that is poised to hit -9.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -37.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Looking closely at Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.3193, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.2801. However, in the short run, Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1366. Second resistance stands at $1.1833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2265. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0035. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9568.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.35 million has total of 1,932K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,340 K in contrast with the sum of -52,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,150 K and last quarter income was -12,520 K.