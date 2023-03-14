Search
Shaun Noe
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) 20 Days SMA touches -7.73%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) stock priced at $0.95, up 11.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.9405 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. JNCE’s price has ranged from $0.58 to $7.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 2.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.10%. With a float of $41.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.69 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 137 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 27,864. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 24,879 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 228,007 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 9,182 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $10,284. This insider now owns 110,082 shares in total.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.81 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s (JNCE) raw stochastic average was set at 24.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1263, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2710. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0264 in the near term. At $1.0530, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0959. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9569, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9140. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8874.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.99 million, the company has a total of 51,694K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,910 K while annual income is -90,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 82,000 K while its latest quarter income was 50,959 K.

Investors finally get a glimpse of Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) volume hitting the figure of 1.05 million.

Sana Meer -
Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $50.92, plunging -9.29% from the previous...
Read more

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) volume exceeds 5.49 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
March 13, 2023, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) trading session started at the price of $14.43, that was 3.34% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) volume exceeds 1.91 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
On March 13, 2023, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) opened at $21.20, higher 5.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

