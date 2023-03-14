Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) 20 Days SMA touches -9.20%: The odds favor the bear

March 13, 2023, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) trading session started at the price of $2.95, that was 5.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.16 and dropped to $2.79 before settling in for the closing price of $2.97. A 52-week range for JMIA has been $2.92 – $12.53.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.80%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

The firm has a total of 4484 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.29, operating margin of -103.31, and the pretax margin is -104.10.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.61) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -107.18 while generating a return on equity of -80.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA], we can find that recorded value of 2.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.40. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.53.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are 99,877K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 313.61 million. As of now, sales total 221,880 K while income totals -237,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 66,480 K while its last quarter net income were -54,810 K.