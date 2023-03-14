Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) average volume reaches $2.02M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

March 13, 2023, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) trading session started at the price of $3.89, that was 4.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.165 and dropped to $3.83 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. A 52-week range for KC has been $1.77 – $7.62.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.90%. With a float of $112.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.05 million.

The firm has a total of 10209 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.10, operating margin of -20.00, and the pretax margin is -17.39.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -17.53 while generating a return on equity of -16.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, KC], we can find that recorded value of 1.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 55.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.36. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

There are 253,686K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.05 billion. As of now, sales total 1,422 M while income totals -249,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 276,770 K while its last quarter net income were -111,490 K.