Last month’s performance of -15.38% for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) stock priced at $2.87, down -3.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.725 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. SLDP’s price has ranged from $1.95 to $9.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -174.80%. With a float of $124.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 236 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.64, operating margin of -501.48, and the pretax margin is -82.98.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 1,089,700. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 170,000 shares at a rate of $6.41, taking the stock ownership to the 9,700,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $6.80, making the entire transaction worth $203,937. This insider now owns 85,505 shares in total.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -81.05 while generating a return on equity of -1.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -174.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Solid Power Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 42.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 22.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.97 in the near term. At $3.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. The third support level lies at $2.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 507.34 million, the company has a total of 175,814K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,790 K while annual income is -9,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,200 K while its latest quarter income was -480 K.