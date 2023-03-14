Last month’s performance of -2.09% for LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) is certainly impressive

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $16.00, down -14.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.00 and dropped to $13.38 before settling in for the closing price of $15.88. Over the past 52 weeks, LYTS has traded in a range of $5.41-$15.99.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 6.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 151.10%. With a float of $24.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1380 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.00, operating margin of +4.76, and the pretax margin is +4.19.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of LSI Industries Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 40,380. In this transaction Executive VP; CFO of this company sold 4,865 shares at a rate of $8.30, taking the stock ownership to the 107,365 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,612 for $8.30, making the entire transaction worth $21,680. This insider now owns 47,214 shares in total.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +3.30 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LSI Industries Inc.’s (LYTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)

The latest stats from [LSI Industries Inc., LYTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.3 million was superior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, LSI Industries Inc.’s (LYTS) raw stochastic average was set at 74.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.94. The third major resistance level sits at $17.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.70. The third support level lies at $10.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 447.25 million has total of 28,167K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 455,120 K in contrast with the sum of 15,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 128,800 K and last quarter income was 6,420 K.