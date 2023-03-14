Search
Last month’s performance of -21.97% for Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) is certainly impressive

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $47.05, plunging -7.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.11 and dropped to $43.42 before settling in for the closing price of $48.75. Within the past 52 weeks, BHF’s price has moved between $38.38 and $60.54.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 4.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.30%. With a float of $67.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1500 workers is very important to gauge.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brighthouse Financial Inc. is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.31) by $1.15. This company achieved a net margin of +0.06 while generating a return on equity of 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.75% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Trading Performance Indicators

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.15, a number that is poised to hit 3.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

The latest stats from [Brighthouse Financial Inc., BHF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was superior to 0.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s (BHF) raw stochastic average was set at 9.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.91. The third major resistance level sits at $50.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.53. The third support level lies at $39.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.25 billion based on 67,697K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,473 M and income totals 5,000 K. The company made 454,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -941,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

