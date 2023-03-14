Last month’s performance of -24.48% for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is certainly impressive

On March 13, 2023, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) opened at $72.61, higher 8.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.10 and dropped to $68.30 before settling in for the closing price of $68.35. Price fluctuations for BILL have ranged from $68.33 to $244.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -169.10% at the time writing. With a float of $101.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.91 million.

In an organization with 2269 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.12, operating margin of -49.35, and the pretax margin is -51.51.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BILL Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 845,474. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 9,377 shares at a rate of $90.16, taking the stock ownership to the 28,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s SVP, Finance & Accounting sold 2,772 for $85.58, making the entire transaction worth $237,239. This insider now owns 1,569 shares in total.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -50.84 while generating a return on equity of -9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 110.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.7 million. That was better than the volume of 3.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.78.

During the past 100 days, BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 7.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.19. However, in the short run, BILL Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $77.18. Second resistance stands at $80.54. The third major resistance level sits at $84.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.94. The third support level lies at $61.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

There are currently 106,386K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 641,960 K according to its annual income of -326,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 260,010 K and its income totaled -95,080 K.