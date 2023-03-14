Last month’s performance of -24.53% for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is certainly impressive

On March 13, 2023, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) opened at $5.31, lower -3.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.385 and dropped to $5.11 before settling in for the closing price of $5.42. Price fluctuations for SIGA have ranged from $5.33 to $26.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 55.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -49.30% at the time writing. With a float of $40.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.95 million.

In an organization with 39 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.58, operating margin of +38.55, and the pretax margin is +39.84.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 44.51%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +30.61 while generating a return on equity of 19.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 24.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46

Technical Analysis of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s (SIGA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.00. However, in the short run, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.37. Second resistance stands at $5.52. The third major resistance level sits at $5.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.97. The third support level lies at $4.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Key Stats

There are currently 72,201K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 380.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,780 K according to its annual income of 33,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,360 K and its income totaled -810 K.