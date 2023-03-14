Last month’s performance of -33.95% for Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) is certainly impressive

On March 13, 2023, Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) opened at $3.33, lower -5.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.33 and dropped to $3.19 before settling in for the closing price of $3.41. Price fluctuations for DOUG have ranged from $3.39 to $8.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 313.10% at the time writing. With a float of $67.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 930 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.41, operating margin of -0.39, and the pretax margin is +0.01.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Douglas Elliman Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 399,340. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.99, taking the stock ownership to the 2,876,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $157,200. This insider now owns 135,587 shares in total.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 313.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

The latest stats from [Douglas Elliman Inc., DOUG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was superior to 0.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.38. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. The third support level lies at $3.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Key Stats

There are currently 81,248K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 308.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,353 M according to its annual income of 98,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 272,590 K and its income totaled -3,960 K.