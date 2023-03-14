Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.62 million

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) stock priced at $12.02, down -2.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.14 and dropped to $11.69 before settling in for the closing price of $12.06. LESL’s price has ranged from $11.43 to $21.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.20%. With a float of $176.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.27 million.

The firm has a total of 4200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.13, operating margin of +15.28, and the pretax margin is +13.32.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 112,308,858. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 9,343,499 shares at a rate of $12.02, taking the stock ownership to the 8,776,904 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s insider sold 3,335 for $14.82, making the entire transaction worth $49,425. This insider now owns 130,447 shares in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leslie’s Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Leslie’s Inc., LESL], we can find that recorded value of 4.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.33. The third major resistance level sits at $12.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.17.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.24 billion, the company has a total of 183,660K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,562 M while annual income is 159,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 195,100 K while its latest quarter income was -30,260 K.