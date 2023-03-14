Search
Sana Meer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) to new highs

Analyst Insights

March 13, 2023, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) trading session started at the price of $2.27, that was 3.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.44 and dropped to $2.245 before settling in for the closing price of $2.31. A 52-week range for SLGC has been $2.02 – $8.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -64.80%. With a float of $162.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.41 million.

The firm has a total of 320 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.00, operating margin of -89.80, and the pretax margin is -107.25.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SomaLogic Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SomaLogic Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -107.25 while generating a return on equity of -28.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SomaLogic Inc., SLGC], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, SomaLogic Inc.’s (SLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.55. The third major resistance level sits at $2.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.08.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Key Stats

There are 183,453K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 461.75 million. As of now, sales total 81,630 K while income totals -87,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 41,710 K while its last quarter net income were -32,940 K.

