LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) with a beta value of 1.96 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

March 13, 2023, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) trading session started at the price of $0.1579, that was -16.97% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1579 and dropped to $0.1311 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. A 52-week range for LGMK has been $0.15 – $2.97.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -94.90%. With a float of $8.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.61 million.

The firm has a total of 19 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.08, operating margin of -30.20, and the pretax margin is -114.78.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LogicMark Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LogicMark Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 11,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 27,645 shares.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -116.82 while generating a return on equity of -59.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LogicMark Inc., LGMK], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2767, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7976. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1490. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1668. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1758. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1222, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1132. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0954.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Key Stats

There are 20,194K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.15 million. As of now, sales total 10,020 K while income totals -11,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,750 K while its last quarter net income were -2,090 K.