MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) posted a -0.71% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) stock priced at $342.34, up 5.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $368.54 and dropped to $341.065 before settling in for the closing price of $346.73. MKTX’s price has ranged from $217.44 to $389.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 12.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.80%. With a float of $36.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 744 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.62, operating margin of +45.47, and the pretax margin is +47.07.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 89,700. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 250 shares at a rate of $358.80, taking the stock ownership to the 7,156 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Head of EMEA and APAC sold 604 for $366.58, making the entire transaction worth $221,414. This insider now owns 5,882 shares in total.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.58 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.82 while generating a return on equity of 23.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.51% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Looking closely at MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.18.

During the past 100 days, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s (MKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $342.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $280.32. However, in the short run, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $374.89. Second resistance stands at $385.45. The third major resistance level sits at $402.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $347.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $330.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $319.94.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.96 billion, the company has a total of 37,609K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 718,300 K while annual income is 250,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 177,900 K while its latest quarter income was 59,230 K.