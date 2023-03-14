Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) with a beta value of 2.08 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $140.25, plunging -4.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.00 and dropped to $136.00 before settling in for the closing price of $142.91. Within the past 52 weeks, VAC’s price has moved between $110.08 and $165.85.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 16.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 674.20%. With a float of $35.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 433,290. In this transaction Exec. VP & CIO of this company sold 2,626 shares at a rate of $165.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s Exec. VP & CIO sold 2,627 for $157.00, making the entire transaction worth $412,439. This insider now owns 14,485 shares in total.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.6) by $0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 674.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.76% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.80, a number that is poised to hit 1.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.39 million, its volume of 0.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.97.

During the past 100 days, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s (VAC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $152.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $139.58 in the near term. At $142.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $144.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $129.58.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.25 billion based on 37,235K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,656 M and income totals 391,000 K. The company made 1,188 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 88,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.