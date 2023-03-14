Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is expecting 19.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 13, 2023, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) opened at $2.93, lower -4.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.98 and dropped to $2.90 before settling in for the closing price of $3.07. Price fluctuations for MFG have ranged from $2.10 to $3.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -118.00% at the time writing. With a float of $11.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.68 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52420 employees.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 651,335. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 64,745 shares at a rate of $10.06, taking the stock ownership to the 3,093,750 shares.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.89. This company achieved a net margin of +17.76 while generating a return on equity of 5.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.60% during the next five years compared to -18.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46 and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Looking closely at Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (MFG) raw stochastic average was set at 69.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.52. However, in the short run, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.97. Second resistance stands at $3.02. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.81.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Key Stats

There are currently 12,692,825K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,812 M according to its annual income of -932,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,665 M and its income totaled 1,484 M.