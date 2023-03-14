Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) volume exceeds 3.44 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $2.665, down -1.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.81 and dropped to $2.66 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has traded in a range of $2.06-$3.98.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 196.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.10%. With a float of $255.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 345 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 33.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

The latest stats from [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.82 million was superior to 2.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 56.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.88. The third major resistance level sits at $2.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.50.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 783.60 million has total of 212,456K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,490 K in contrast with the sum of -200,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,000 K and last quarter income was -66,930 K.