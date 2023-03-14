Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,440 K

On March 13, 2023, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) opened at $6.45, higher 8.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.2003 and dropped to $6.44 before settling in for the closing price of $6.58. Price fluctuations for NNOX have ranged from $6.41 to $16.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.80% at the time writing. With a float of $44.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 186 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -80.21, operating margin of -921.16, and the pretax margin is -1269.77.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is 14.79%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.42) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -1226.89 while generating a return on equity of -40.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 47.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

The latest stats from [Nano-X Imaging Ltd., NNOX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was superior to 0.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.68. The third major resistance level sits at $8.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.87.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Key Stats

There are currently 52,080K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 368.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,300 K according to its annual income of -61,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,440 K and its income totaled -19,130 K.