No matter how cynical the overall market is Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) performance over the last week is recorded -11.51%

March 13, 2023, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) trading session started at the price of $6.36, that was 4.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.755 and dropped to $6.31 before settling in for the closing price of $6.08. A 52-week range for ALHC has been $6.04 – $19.17.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.30%. With a float of $172.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1037 employees.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alignment Healthcare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 661,610. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $6.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,018,903 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Med & Operating Officer sold 10,000 for $12.19, making the entire transaction worth $121,921. This insider now owns 1,106,101 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -10.43 while generating a return on equity of -55.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.65 in the near term. At $6.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.76.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

There are 187,282K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.28 billion. As of now, sales total 1,434 M while income totals -149,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 361,810 K while its last quarter net income were -56,900 K.