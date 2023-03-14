No matter how cynical the overall market is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) performance over the last week is recorded -16.03%

March 13, 2023, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) trading session started at the price of $34.78, that was -6.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.30 and dropped to $32.48 before settling in for the closing price of $36.16. A 52-week range for AUB has been $30.26 – $41.04.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 15.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.80%. With a float of $73.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1877 workers is very important to gauge.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 172,642. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $34.53, taking the stock ownership to the 37,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $35.03, making the entire transaction worth $175,167. This insider now owns 32,313 shares in total.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.81) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +30.46 while generating a return on equity of 9.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)

The latest stats from [Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, AUB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.35 million was superior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s (AUB) raw stochastic average was set at 30.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.66. The third major resistance level sits at $43.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.56.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) Key Stats

There are 74,721K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.54 billion. As of now, sales total 778,960 K while income totals 234,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 226,570 K while its last quarter net income were 70,520 K.