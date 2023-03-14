No matter how cynical the overall market is, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) performance over the last week is recorded -15.91%

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) stock priced at $0.5641, up 1.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6195 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. GOEV’s price has ranged from $0.56 to $6.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -93.70%. With a float of $381.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $428.62 million.

The firm has a total of 805 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Canoo Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 582. In this transaction SVP and CAO of this company sold 640 shares at a rate of $0.91, taking the stock ownership to the 292,412 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s SVP, ICFO and CAO sold 1,182 for $1.33, making the entire transaction worth $1,572. This insider now owns 293,052 shares in total.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -75.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -93.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canoo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canoo Inc., GOEV], we can find that recorded value of 26.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 21.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Canoo Inc.’s (GOEV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0222, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0278. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6223. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6557. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6918. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5528, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4833.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 260.29 million, the company has a total of 428,619K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -346,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -117,705 K.