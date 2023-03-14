Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) performance over the last week is recorded -11.25%

Markets

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) stock priced at $1.37, up 4.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.36. CMRX’s price has ranged from $1.27 to $5.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 49.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 195.10%. With a float of $79.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.06 million.

The firm has a total of 89 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.68, operating margin of -178.53, and the pretax margin is +509.11.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Chimerix Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 62.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 5,686. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,230 shares at a rate of $1.76, taking the stock ownership to the 136,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $1.86, making the entire transaction worth $37,176. This insider now owns 40,000 shares in total.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.75 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +509.01 while generating a return on equity of 105.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 195.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chimerix Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chimerix Inc., CMRX], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Chimerix Inc.’s (CMRX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9723. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2633.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 129.99 million, the company has a total of 88,274K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,820 K while annual income is 172,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 810 K while its latest quarter income was -20,960 K.

Newsletter

 

Korn Ferry (KFY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $53.79, plunging -4.45% from the previous trading day....
Read more

-19.68% percent quarterly performance for Cactus Inc. (WHD) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
March 13, 2023, Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) trading session started at the price of $41.31, that was -5.33% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) is -19.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
On March 13, 2023, The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) opened at $29.04, lower -14.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Subscribe

 

