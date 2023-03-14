No matter how cynical the overall market is, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) performance over the last week is recorded 0.58%

March 13, 2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) trading session started at the price of $102.02, that was 3.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.03 and dropped to $101.665 before settling in for the closing price of $102.54. A 52-week range for DLR has been $85.76 – $153.50.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.90%. With a float of $287.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.40 million.

The firm has a total of 3412 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.37, operating margin of +14.10, and the pretax margin is +8.78.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 508,200. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of this company sold 4,235 shares at a rate of $120.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL sold 1,000 for $115.00, making the entire transaction worth $115,000. This insider now owns 10,975 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.31) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digital Realty Trust Inc., DLR], we can find that recorded value of 2.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.51.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $108.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $111.57. The third major resistance level sits at $115.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $96.02.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

There are 291,157K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 31.40 billion. As of now, sales total 4,692 M while income totals 377,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,233 M while its last quarter net income were -2,560 K.