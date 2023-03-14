No matter how cynical the overall market is Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) performance over the last week is recorded -10.50%

On March 13, 2023, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) opened at $0.80, lower -5.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.82 and dropped to $0.77 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. Price fluctuations for GTE have ranged from $0.81 to $2.15 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 11.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 226.00% at the time writing. With a float of $337.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.56 million.

In an organization with 336 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +44.64, and the pretax margin is +34.43.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 2.56%, while institutional ownership is 37.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 129,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $0.86, taking the stock ownership to the 4,042,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 for $0.87, making the entire transaction worth $43,500. This insider now owns 635,109 shares in total.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +19.54 while generating a return on equity of 38.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 226.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52 and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.68 million. That was better than the volume of 3.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (GTE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8933, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1819. However, in the short run, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8111. Second resistance stands at $0.8397. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8596. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7626, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7427. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7141.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Key Stats

There are currently 346,151K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 374.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 711,390 K according to its annual income of 139,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 162,640 K and its income totaled 33,280 K.